Government has announced that it has lowered the charges for each Coronavirus test in public hospitals.

In August, government announced a shs 240,500 per person who wants to test for Covid-19 but according to the latest statement by the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr.Diana Atwine, the cost has gone down by 15 US Dollars.

“I would like to inform you that the cost of transporting laboratory testing kits and other supplies from the point of manufacture to the country has reduced due to the resumption of international flights. It is upon this background that the Ministry of Health has reduced the cost of COVID-19 testing from $65(shs240500) to $50(shs185000) for people seeking testing services in government laboratories,” the communication to all Permanent Secretaries, Director of National and Regional Referral hospitals and other government officials reads in part.

The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary says the new rate will also apply on truck drivers at the different points of entry, individuals seeking to know their COVID-19 status, people seeking to know the COVID-19 status, those seeking for COVID-19 certificates for international travel and organizations both private and the public that wish to have their staff tested for the virus.

“Government will continue to offer free testing services to patients who present to health facilities with COVID-19 symptoms, contacts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19, community surveys to establish the extent of the spread of the virus, frontline health workers and surveillance samples.”

Following the announcement of a cost of voluntary Covid-19 testing to be met by the respective individuals and companies, there was public outrage and protests over the same.

Many members of the public argued that the cost was high and should be subsidized or the testing be made free to benefit all Ugandans.

The reduction by $15(shs55000) of the coast of each test is a sigh of relief to many since the reopening of the airport and gradual resumption of international flights and many want to fly again.

It is however not clear whether the reduced cost also applies to the private laboratories that were also allowed to check for COVID-19 but their charges are very high.

For example, at Nakasero hospital, the cost is $97.93(shs365000) with results in 24 to 48 hours,$ 107.32(shs400,000) at Kampala hospital results in six hours, $99.28(shs370,000) with results in 24-48 hours or $126.11(shs470,000) results got in 12 hours among other private hospitals with laboratories carrying out tests for COVID-19.