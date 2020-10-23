Singer Nina Akankunda alias Nina Rose has finally cooled down the fire and hosted fellow singer Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre at their home in a traditional ceremony dubbed kukyala.

The olumya Bano singer has been denying rumors that she is dating the sikikukweka singer, but they could not hide it anymore today when the function happened.

The two artistes are rumored to have been making music in Nina’s stomach and that she is ripe enough with child, Daddy Andre is the Baby papa.

Just recently Nina Rose switched management from Sure Records to Black Market Records where Daddy Andre is also managed together with Bruno K and Angella Katatumba.

With the way things are turning out, it looks like the move has always been on the cards, to have the two love birds enjoy overtime.

Daddy Andre’s ex, singer Angella Katatumba who happens to be in the same management team with the two new lovers gave them her blessing.

She said they make a “perfect couple”.

“I do not mind about who Daddy Andre dates. I already moved on with my life and so it’s time he moved on too. More so, Daddy Andre and Nina Rose match together. They can make a perfect couple. They love each other and that’s what matters in a relationship. I am not against them.”

Previously (as recent as last week), Nina Roz has vehemently rubbished reports that she is dating Daddy Andre, we, therefore, wait to congratulate the two as she (Roz) may again surface with claims it was a video shoot.

But No….. it is what we know it is, and wedding bells are ringing.