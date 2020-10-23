The National Unity Platform (NUP) Secretary General, David Lewis Rubongoya was on Thursday night arrested and briefly detained following his appearance on NBS Television’s political show, NBS Frontline.

On the show that airs every Thursday between 10pm and midnight, Rubongoya had mentioned that if the Electoral Commission does not hold a free and fair election, Uganda could be plunged into a lot of problems.

A police patrol blocked access and exit to the Next Media Head offices in Naguru, and arrested Rubongoya before whisking him away to Kira Road Police Station where he was briefly detained.

According to the charge sheet that was accessed by this website, Rubongoya was charged for “possession of a material resembling a military attire” and was released on a police bond, with DP president general and NBS Frontline panel member, Norbert Mao standing surety for him.

Following his release, Rubongoya said that this was a move to intimidate him and all supporters of NUP, but they will continue donning the berets, because they are not for the military.

“It shouldn’t surprise anybody, this is just intimidation. The beret we put on is not a military beret, this is just politics,” Rubongoya said.

Mao said that police should stop arresting their guests because it affects their their programme.

“They should arrest them before they come, not after our show,” Mao said.

Rubongoya is now expected to appear at police on Monday.