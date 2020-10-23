Letshego Uganda has handed over poultry projects to a number of customers who took part in the “improving life campaign) which is part of the company’s efforts aimed at bettering the livelihoods of the low- and middle-income communities throughout the country.

The campaign picked exemplary and model farmers from the four regions in the country who were already existing Letshego customers and were undertaking initiatives that were bettering themselves and the communities in which they reside.

“The project actually spanned across all our 11 markets in Africa. For Uganda, in light of the fact that agriculture is the backbone of our economy, it is no wonder that we opted for a project in this space. Furthermore, we didn’t only want to reward respective individuals but also for those individuals to better their communities with the initiative we were presenting them with,” said Giles Aijukwe the Letshego Uganda CEO.

He noted that to select the ideal entrepreneurs for participation, the company appointed a panel of judges to select the final winners from a list of 1167 applications from all the four regions of the country.

Consequently, each of the finalists was given a state-of-the-art poultry shelter, 1000 one day old chicks, feeds for six months, training on poultry project management, welfare on the fowls by a veterinary expert and enterprise mentorship.

“Letshego is built on great service and building lasting relationships with suppliers and customers, and like many other companies that undertake corporate social responsibility projects, our core beliefs and values help us to achieve this. We feel that we can enhance relationships within communities by acting responsibly and selflessly to make a better place to work and a better community to live in,” the Letshego Uganda CEO noted.

He noted that it was satisfying to see their customers acquire financial independence for their own self-sustainability.