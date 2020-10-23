City businessman and Nansana Municipality Member of Parliament aspirant, David Katumwa has been arraigned in court and charged with the abduction of a 16- year old girl with intent to marry her.

Katumwa who was arrested earlier this week was on Friday afternoon arraigned before the Makindye grade one Magistrates court and charged with abduction of the 16- year old girl from her parents with intent to marry her.

“David Katumwa, a resident of Makindye – Luwafu Kizungu in Kampala district on September,24, 2020 unlawfully took a girl under 18 out of the custody and protection of her father and mother contrary to section 126(a) of the Penal Code Act,” Makindye grade one magistrate, Patience Lorna Tukundane read the charges.

The businessman, cum MP aspirant however denied the charge and was later granted a shs1 million cash bail, whereas of his sureties was asked to pay shs5 million non- cash bond.

Katumwa, the proprietor of Katumwa Sports Centre was arrested by Katwe police after the 16-year old girl’s mother reported to police a case of a missing person last month after the daughter disappeared from home in Makindye on September 25.

However, investigations by police found out that the 16 -year- old girl was at Katumwa’s home.

Speaking after his release on bond on Friday, the businessman accused his political opponents of being behind the move to tarnish his name.

He told his supporters that he will not bow down, urging them to continue canvassing for his votes.

The law

Section 126 a of the Penal Code Act says that any person, whether male or female, who

(a) with intent to marry or be married to or to have sexual intercourse with another person or to cause that person to marry, be married or have sexual intercourse, takes that other person away or detains him or her against his or her will; or

(b) unlawfully takes another person under the age of eighteen years out of the custody of any of the parents or of any other person having lawful care or charge over that person, commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for seven years.