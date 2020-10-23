The German embassy yesterday donated one brand new single cabin Nissan pickup, 25 video cameras and 1000 chairs to the Criminal Investigations Directorate training school at a function held at the police headquarters, Naguru.

The assortment was handed over to the joint chief of staff, Jack Bakasumba, by a delegation from the German embassy in Uganda headed by Matthias Schauer, the deputy ambassador.

In his speech, Bakasumba, thanked the German government for the strong spirit of cooperation it has enjoyed with the Uganda Police Force and Uganda at large.

“This is an enormous support to the Uganda Police Force for which we shall always remember as an institution. It’s an illustration of the strong relationship that exists between the two sister countries. This support will not only fight crime within Ugandan borders but also across. We pledge to use this equipment professionally and guard against any misuse,”Bakasumba said.

The German government has previously supported the force in training of crime scene management officers, finger prints, bomb scene management, crime trend analysis, narcotic drug investigations, forensic photography and homicide investigations among others.

Bakasumba was accompanied by Grace Akullo, the director CID, Asan Kasingye, acting director Forensics Andrew Mubiru, acting director ICT Felix Baryamwisakyi among others.

This donation comes at the time when the UPF is undertaking efforts to professionalise the force majorly by making investigations scientific for the better service delivery of the public.