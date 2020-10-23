The family of Pastor Augustine Yiga of the Revival Church in Kawaala, commonly known as “Abizaayo” has come out to clarify that the pastor is not dead.

Earlier, media reports, including one carried by this online portal, suggested that the controversial pastor had passed on following liver complications at Nsambya hospital where he has been hospitalised since the beginning of the month.

However a family member said Yiga had just been put on oxygen and is not dead.

Other medical sources at Nsambya hospital said Yiga is “clinically dead” which, according to internet sources, is a medical term for cessation of blood circulation and breathing.

The controversial pastor was early this year briefly detained for questioning the existence of Covid-19.

Yiga is the proprietor of ABS TV.

