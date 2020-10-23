Bunyoro kingdom has said they will not allow the newly appointed Hoima District Police Commander to operate in the area over an unfortunate incident over the weekend.

The Mbogo clan chiefs who were attending a thanksgiving ceremony for their leader, Gajuule Kayiira Kasibante were dispersed when police fired teargas as they convened at Magulu in Zigoti town on Saturday.

Consequently, two police commanders including Bob Kagarura, the Wamala Regional Police Commander where Mityana and the DPC Alex Mwine were transferred.

Whereas Kagarura was taken to Bukedi North, Mwine was sent to Hoima in the same position.

However, addressing journalists on Friday, the Bunyoro kingdom prime minister, Andrew Byakutaga said they cannot allow Mwine become the commander of the district that hosts the official seat of Bunyoro kingdom.

“We have written to the Inspector General of Police asking him to rescind the transfer of Mwine to Hoima and instead deploy befitting disciplined officers,”Byakutaga told journalists on Friday.

The Bunyoro premier told journalists that they cannot allow such an officer with such a criminal record be deployed to their area, noting that similar incidents might happen in case he is allowed.

“Basing on what happened in Mityana, he will not respect our culture as Bunyoro. We request for another DPC and not Mwine to be deployed in Hoima. For Mwine must be disciplined.”

Byakutaga revealed that he has written to the Minister for Internal Affairs, the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola and the Hoima Resident District Commissioner over the matter.

However, when contacted for a comment on the matter, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the force has not received the petition.

“They should prove acknowledgment of receipt of the petition,”Enanga told this website.

Mwine’s troubles stem from an incident where police fired teargas during a thanksgiving ceremony for the leader of the Mbogo clan, Gajuule Kayiira Kasibante at Magulu in Zigoti town.

The police have since been at the centre of several attacks from various parts of the country over the unfortunate incident.

Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga said the kingdom was worried about such acts of impunity against culture, more so, ahead of the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

“Members of the Mbogo clan are so many. They have different political aspirations and they belong to different religions but they are all members of the Mbogo clan. We condemn acts of refusing people to gather and share with their clan leaders,” Mayiga said.

The Katikkiro urged police and the army to handle matters of culture with utmost respect and caution.

It was also reported by the Daily Monitor that President Museveni had ordered for a stern action on the commanders of the Saturday operation.

On Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola apologized to both the Catholic Church and Buganda kingdom over the unfortunate incident.