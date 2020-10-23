This year’s episode of the A Ka Dope has kicked off in high gear with three artists including Haddad Nsubuga, Mitchy and Bella under the mentorship of talented songstress Naava Grey.

One of the highlights of the show was a joint performance of Naava Grey’s hit ballad ‘Soka Lami’ giving

the contestants the opportunity to showcase their vocal range alongside their mentor.

Each contestant was tasked with performing one cover and one original composition.

During the episode, the fans were also able to have some insight into the contestants, listening to their life stories and their recounts of how they got into music.

The curtain was opened by Hadad Nsubuga aka Haddy singing Aziz Azion’s Nkumila Omukwano.

Haddy, who is a warehouse attendant proved to the revellers that talent is like money, it can be found anywhere.

He sealed his performance with his original composition titled Omwana, and this according to him, is inspired by a true love story.

After Haddy, the audience witnessed another energetic performer, Mitchy who said she started her career as early as her high school days and the afro-pop enthusiast performed her original composition titled Lies or waninmba based on her personal experience with men.

Mitchy hopes that the Uganda Waragi platform will be her breakthrough on the entertainment scene.

The premier episode was sealed off by an electronic contestant, Isabel Namubiru.

The Uganda Airlines air hostess started with Witney Houston’s Dancing with somebody cover and surmised with her song titled Believer which said was her story as she struggled with self-esteem issues in her earlier life.

In order for the contestants to qualify for the next round, their fans will have to vote for them online by

visiting the A ka Dope website star.akadope-ug.com and Uganda Waragi social media pages (Twitter and Facebook.), listening to their original songs on all digital services providers because the more you listen the more votes they get.

Fans can also let the world know about their favorite artists on social media with a customized hashtag.

This year, A Ka Dope returned with an online talent search competition where 12 undiscovered acts will perform alongside established artistes to stand a chance to win a professional record deal.