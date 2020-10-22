Stanbic bank Uganda has signed a Memorandum of understanding with Ford Motor Company to provide a unique credit solution to help individuals and companies solve their vehicle and asset financing requirements as an effort to drive economic growth and add value to the Stanbic customer base.

Speaking at the launch of the Ford Raptor at Busika, Doreen Ssendegeya, the Head of Asset Finance at Stanbic Bank Uganda said the purpose of the partnerships is to provide convenient financing solutions to our mutual clients and through our relationship with FORD.

“We intend to provide both the Stanbic bank clients and CMC Uganda clients the option of more affordable finance packages across to afford the FORD range of products from CMC. The clients can now select any FORD product available in Uganda and be confident in that they can accessing the best available financing solutions together with the product they have selected,” she said.

She said the product has been tailor-made to match the demand of local customers and will be available in a wide range of Ford vehicles offered by CMC Uganda.

“As a financial institution, Stanbic bank will be offering up to 90% vehicle and asset financing to the Ford clients for the purchase of various Ford vehicle at a lower interest rates with a flexible 60 months payment period. We believe this is the best finance solutions in the market that will help meet our customer’s needs and address the current financial challenges,” Ssendegeya emphasised.

She said this type of vehicle and asset financing solutions is reserved for a wide variety of assets that are easy to identify the ownership and track the movement, services and maintain usage so that the value of the asset can be determined after several years of use.

“By using Ford finance, you can drive out of the CMC dealership shop with a brand-new car and you only have to make a monthly payment with no upfront deposit depending on your credit risk,” she said.