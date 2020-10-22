Two senior police commanders in Mityana have been transferred over the weekend incident where teargas was fired in a Buganda clan meeting.

The Mbogo clan chiefs who were attending a thanksgiving ceremony for their leader, Gajuule Kayiira Kasibante were dispersed when police fired teargas as they convened at Magulu in Zigoti town on Saturday.

The thanksgiving prayers had also been attended by religious leaders who to were not spared by the teargas.

However, according to the latest changes in the police force, Bob Kagarura, the Wamala Regional Police Commander where Mityana falls has been transferred to Bukedi North whereas the Mityana District Police Commander, Alex Mwine has been sent to Hoima.

Consequently, Superintendent of Police, Martin Okoyo from Hoima has been appointed the new DPC for Mityana.

The development comes in the wake of attacks from several groups of people over the weekend incident

Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga said the kingdom was worried about such acts of impunity against culture, more so, ahead of the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

“Members of the Mbogo clan are so many. They have different political aspirations and they belong to different religions but they are all members of the Mbogo clan. We condemn acts of refusing people to gather and share with their clan leaders,” Mayiga said.

The Katikkiro urged police and the army to handle matters of culture with utmost respect and caution.

It was also reported by the Daily Monitor that President Museveni had ordered for a stern action on the commanders of the Saturday operation.

On Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola apologized to both the Catholic Church and Buganda kingdom over the unfortunate incident.

In a bid to show remorsefulness, senior police directors led by the Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye visited the Buganda Katikkiro and retired Masaka Diocese Bishop, John Baptist Kaggwa and extended the force’s apology.