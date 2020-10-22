Police in Kampala have shot and killed a security guard who tried to grab a gun from police officers who had gone to arrest him over a case of rape.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, a lady whose names have been withheld in Lubaga, Lubaga division in Kampala reported to police that she had been raped by a security guard at a nearby garage.

“The rape victim, whose name we will not disclose for privacy, narrated to the police her ordeal. She identified the suspect clearly. The incident happened near a location where there are CCTV cameras. The detectives retrieved the footage and analysed it,” Onyango said in a statement.

The Kampala police mouthpiece said officers identified the suspect using the CCTV footage and went to arrest him but he tried to grab a gun from one of the officers as he resisted the arrest.

“The officers discharged warning shots, but the suspect went ahead and attempted to grab a gun from one of the officers. The officer’s colleague fired bullets that killed the suspect.”

Onyango noted that the officer who shot the suspect has since been arrested and detained at Old Kampala Police Stations as investigations into the incident continue whereas the body has been taken to Mulago city mortuary postmortem.

The incident comes barely a week after another man was shot dead by police officers to save his five-year-old son that he was about to kill.

The incident happened on Saturday morning when Police officers from Kira road police station rescued a five -year old child whose head was about to be cut off by the father using a machete over unknown reasons.

According to police, officers ordered the 28 -year old man to drop his machete but he refused, prompting them to shoot to disable him but he, unfortunately, died on the spot.