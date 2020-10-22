Women activists have pointed out poverty as one of the contributing factors affecting and hindering women from getting into leadership.

These comments were made during the second day of the Kampala Geopolitics conference that was relayed live on NBS television yesterday.

Dr. Maxime Houinato, the head of UN women Uganda said the approach the United Nations has taken is to support the normative framework globally.

Houinato said at the United Nations, they are more interested in unpacking poverty which has 4 levels including; always poor, often poor, sometimes poor and never poor.

He said some of the issues that women face are sexual harassment and hygiene-related issues at the workplace.

“Women are under tremendous pressure to deliver. This is an unfair treatment. Women are called every day to demonstrate that they have the power and capability to sit in the positions they do,”he said.

Agnes Igoye, Commandant Immigration Training Academy, said it is important for women to be mentored on how to handle those positions and managing the challenges that come with being in top leadership positions.

She said women are very good with negotiating but the issue is now is to challenge the many stereotypes people hold about women.

” It is not men vs women. It’s about them (men) accepting that women coming into a certain position, there’s something to offer. Even in families, the opinions of a 10-year-old matter,”she said.

“Many of the men I work with value my position. In fact, it is men who put me in the position I am in. Power has to be used responsibly,”she noted.