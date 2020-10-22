Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has promised justice to demonstrators who were killed or injured on Tuesday during a protest in the commercial hub of Lagos.

The vice-president’s reassurance of justice to the victims follows worldwide condemnation of the crackdown on protesters – who initially wanted police reforms but have broadened their demands to include reforms to the way the country is run.

“The pain of these terrible events is palpable in our towns and cities, and some losses are irreplaceable, but we can and will get justice for all of them,” Mr Osinbajo said on Thursday in a series of tweets.

Amnesty International has said at least 12 people were killed by soldiers and police in two locations in the city, although Nigeria’s army has dismissed the reports as “fake news”.

The vice-president said he had paid hospital visits to some of the victims.

