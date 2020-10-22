The National Agriculture Advisory Services (NAADS) has invested Shs 53 billion in Atiak Out Growers’ Association to boost the production of sugarcane in Amuru district.

This was revealed by the NADDS executive director, Dr Samuel Mugasi while touring the factory.

He said 13, 514 acres of sugarcane has already been planted by the out growers who are only waiting to harvest and sell to the factory

Mugasi said each farmer in the out grower’s association will get 4. 5 acres of land and facilitation from government.

“This is an opportunity to better your lives,” he said.