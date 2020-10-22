President Museveni yesterday flagged off the construction of the Rwenkunye—Apac road (90.9kms) and Apac-Lira—Puranga road (100.1kms).

According to Museveni, government is undertaking these projects with support of the Islamic Development Bank(IDB).

“These roads will increase connectivity in the region, facilitate trade and help exploit the agricultural opportunities in the area,”he said.

Museveni also revealed that the road from Tororo all the way to Kamdini, will be done afresh because there is a lot of traffic headed to South Sudan using this road hence it will be made stronger and wider.

“It will become a four-lane road, 18 metres wide with walkways.We are also designing a cable-stayed bridge at Masonville port like the one of Jinja,”he noted.

Museveni said the government will construct more roads like the one from Dokolo to Namasale to the lake, shortening the distance between Lango, Nakasongola and Kampala.

“In the future, we shall have a road from Soroti- Obalanga- Amudat- Acholi-Pi. The plans are many and as our revenue improves, more of these projects will be executed,”Museveni said.