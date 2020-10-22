Uganda Cranes coach, Johnathan McKinstry has named a 20- man squad of foreign-based players for the two 2021 African Nations Cup qualifying against South Sudan next month.

Uganda will on November, 9 host South Sudan in Kampala, before the return leg is played a week later in Nairobi.

On Thursday, the Northern Irishman named Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru and Elvis Bwomono as debutants in the foreign-based squad whereas Derrick Nsibambi returned to the fold where he has been missing for over a year.

The tactician however noted that in addition to the list of foreign-based players, he will add five names from the Uganda Premier League following the assessment of their preparedness to make the final squad of 25 players.

Uganda are top of Group B in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with four points out of the two games so far played.

Burkina Faso, Malawi and South Sudan are the other teams in the group.

The 20-man Cranes squad

Goalkeepers:Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Magoola Jamal Salim (Al Hilal Omdruman, Sudan)

Defenders:Ronald Mukiibi (Ostersunds FK, Sweden), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam FC, Tanzania), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo), Alex Kakuba (CD Cova Piedade, Portugal), Elvis Bwomono (Southend United, England)

Midfielders:Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Allan Okello (Paradou, Algeria)

Forwards:Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Alexis Bbakka (UMEA, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel, Israel), Uche Ikpeazu (Wycombe Wanderers, England), Edirisa Lubega (Paide Linnameeskond, Estonia)