Tycoon Mayur Madhvani on Wednesday visited Isebantu Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope,IV at his Budhumbula Palace in Kamuli Municipality, Kamuli District.

Accompnaied by his brother Kamresh, Mayur had a private interaction with the Kyabazinga aimed at fostering Busoga’s development.

The guests were later taken on a guided tour of the Kyabazinga’s vast land at the palace filled with different model projects.

The Madhvanis, who were elated by the Kyabazinga’s zeal and commitment towards rekindling Busoga’s position of being Uganda’s food basket, vowed to encourage their respective audiences to embrace the same since Busoga land is good for agriculture.

The Kyabazinga assured his guests that the kingdom is open and welcomes all progressive allies.

The Madhvanis are among several high profile guests that have recently visited the Kyabazinga at his palace. Recently, Prince Columbus Wambuzi of Bulamogi Chiefdom paid Kyabazinga a visit.