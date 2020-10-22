Blogger Ashburg Kato has protested against certain members of the National Resistance Movement over what he calls “lack of transparency’ following the disappearance of cows that had been promised to him by President Museveni.

Kato claims that during a meeting with President Museveni at his farm in Kisozi, the president promised him five cows which he duly delivered.

“When I met the president, he said he was very happy with my ideas, he asked that I start farming so as a contribution he pledged five cows. I was elated but I was not prepared to have the cows, I had not where to put them immediately,” Kato said.

“The truth is that the president never tells lies even if he promises you the whole of Kampala today, you will wake up and demand it and have it. So in this case the president delivered the cows,” Kato said.

He, however, claims that the cows that were delivered were given to someone at Okello House in Nakasero who disappeared with them.

“I have been waiting for the cows, from nowhere I am told the President gave the cows to someone and has been waiting for feedback on how the cows are doing. Only to hear the cows were given to someone but they disappeared like magic,” Kato claimed.

However, Kato says that most of the things the president promised have been delivered except the five cows.

He said he is against the habit of certain people who keep disappearing with things that President Museveni pledges for people.