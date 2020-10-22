The Electoral Commission has revealed that a total of 19 presidential aspirants have returned forms including signatures seconding them and that only NRM‘s Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has been verified and cleared by the election body.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the Electoral Commission chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama said as of today, October 22, 2020, 19 presidential aspirants had submitted their supporter forms for verification but most of them are still being verified.

Apart from the incumbent, other aspirants who have returned their supporter signatures for verification is National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, Patrick Oboi Amuriat(Forum for Democratic Change), Maj.Gen.Mugisha Muntu(Alliance for National Transformation), Charles Bbaale from Ecological Party of Uganda (EPU) and Lt.Gen.Henry Tumukunde on the independent ticket among other notable ones.

“Presidential aspirants who have attained the verified supporters from the required ninety-eight (98) districts/cities will be issued with a Certificate of Compliance which they will present to the Returning Officer on nomination day,”Byabakama said.

Nomination

Citing Section 21(1) of the Presidential Elections Act, the Electoral Commission chairperson noted that the polling date for the president will be announced after nomination of candidates on November, 2 and 3, 2020.

Byabakama said the nomination exercise to be conducted at Kyambogo University Sports Grounds, will see the EC limit access to the venue so as to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

According to the EC, the aspiring candidate shall be allowed into the nomination venue accompanied by not more than ten persons including the candidate.

“The particulars of persons accompanying the aspirant shall be submitted to the commission in advance. Aspiring candidates have been advised to use only three vehicles for purposes of their nominations and each vehicle should not carry more than four persons, the driver inclusive,”Byabakama said.

He noted that each of the three vehicles shall bear a police sticker.

Byabakama however noted that the incumbent, President Museveni who is also a candidate shall use facilities that are attached to his office in accordance with Section 27(2) of the Presidential Elections Act.