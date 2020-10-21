As the country gears up for the 2021 general elections, several artistes, known and unknown have been attracted to political offices at various electoral positions.

Nile Post has compiled a list (in no particular of) of the men and women who have crossed from the entertainment industry, to offer themselves on the track field to power come 2021.

1. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu – President

Fondly known as Bobi Wine, Kyagulanyi’s story is that of an outsider who brought his own chair to a table where no one expected him to be.

The politician cum musician grew up in the suburbs of Kamwokya in Kampala where he launched his music career in the early 2000s just after his graduation from Makerere University with a degree in Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) and the rest, as they say, is history.

Kyagulanyi grew himself a continuously growing cult-like following through his music and lyrics that directly revealed government failures while representing the struggles of the common Ugandan.

He seized the opportunity of court nullifying an earlier election in Kyadondo East to contest in the by-election which he won in a remarkable landslide victory, beating veteran opposition and NRM candidates to “bring the ghetto to Parliament.”

Even then, despite the change in his hairstyle from a dreaded musician to now, a legislator, Kyagulanyi never stopped being Bobi Wine.

He now seeks to bring President Museveni’s 35-year-old rule in the State House to an end.

2. Joseph Mayanja – Kampala Lord Mayor

Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Chameleone remains one of the most popular, if not most outstanding Ugandan musicians of the 21st century.

Chameleone started his music career in the 1990s with Ogapa deejays, a Kenyan record label and has since then never looked back.

Some of his major albums like Shida Za Dunia, Bayuda, Jamila, Kipepeo among others took over East Africa and Africa in the early 2000s,establishing his name as one of the greats in the entertainment industry.

Yet now, the popular music star seeks to transform that stardom into political power seeking to represent interests of Kampala in the City Hall.

Chameleone launched his political bid in 2019 and has since changed from the Chameleone who sang on the 2016 NRM campaign trail, to a DP national mobilizer, to NUP and now, an independent candidate.

In his recent interviews, Chameleone says that the people of Kampala have been disappointed by men in suits and that its now time for the young people to take charge of their own future and that starts 2021 with him as the mayor of Uganda’s capital.

Kato Lubwama – Rubaga South MP

As controversial as he is, Kato Lubwama has used his weaknesses to make himself a voteable and likeable character for the people of Rubaga South that he has represented for one term in Parliament.

Lubwama was one of the first artists who kicked off this current wave when he launched a political bid in 2016 and now seeks re-election in 2021.

In 2016, Lubwama asked voters to send him in Parliament to ‘eat’ and not necessarily to influence the course of policy. He now promised that for his second term, he will ‘eat’ with his voters.

Patrick Mujuuko – Nakifuma

Patrick Mujuuka, also known as Patricko remains one of the veteran actors Uganda has seen, at least in the 21st century.

His profile entails a list of trades having been a comedian, radio presenter and event MC.

He now seeks to represent his hometown – Nakifuma, in the 11th Parliament.

Mujuuka was denied the National Unity Platform flag, something that cast a shadow on his political ambitions but he chose to continue as independent, using a cup as his symbol and was dully nominated by the Electoral Commission last week.

Geoffrey Lutaaya – Kakuuto County

Businessman. Musician. Legend and founder of the Da New Eagles Band Group, Geoffrey Lutaaya now seeks to represent Kakuuto County, Rakai District in Parliament on the National Unity Platform ticket.

He remains one of the top artists whose music hit the waves in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Lutaaya attended Mitti Ebiri Primary School in Kyotera and sat for his Primary Leaving Examinationa at Mbuya Primary School in Rakai.

He joined Kololo High School until Senior four but was not able to sit for the Uganda Certificate of Education examinations as he chose to concentrate on his growing music career.

It is only recently that Lutaaya went back to sit for the S4 exams at MAECA, scoring aggregate 62.

Lutaaya then headed to an institution that he doesn’t mention for privacy, where he sat for an equivalent of the Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education which is a pre requisite to run for MP.

In a recent interview with The Observer, Lutaaya said that he expects a landslide victory.

Others include:

Hillary Innocent Kiyaga aka Dr. Hilderman – Mawokota North MP

Mathias Walukagga – Kyengera Town Council Mayor

Pablo Kimuli – Banyagabu MP

Annet Nambooze (Anna Talia Ozze) – Lord Woman Councilor, Lubaga North