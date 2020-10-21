By Teven Kibumba

Residents of Mutukula zone, Iganga municipality are worried about a possible Cholera outbreak as a result of the constant flow of human waste into their homes during heavy rain downpour.

Residents who spoke to Nile Post said on most occasions dirty water contaminated with human waste flows into their homes after heavy rain.

One of the residents Rachel Babirye said they have on several occasions alerted relevant authorities about the situation in vain.

She said that children already suffer from infections because of playing in this dirty, flowing water.

“We are forced to pay huge sums of money in form of hospital bills treating our children,” Babirye said. The residents have several times engaged their landlord over the last three years with little response.

The LC one chairman Mutukula zone, Musa Bogere said over 60 families have abandoned the area seek alternative accommodation elsewhere as a result of the poor sanitation in the area.

But one of the caretakers of the homes Akim Kasigala blamed the sewage overflow on poor disposal of waste like plastic bottles by the residents.

He accused the residents of carelessly dumping plastic waste in the main drainage channels blocking them.

The mayor Iganga municipality David Balaba said efforts are underway to clear the drainage system in the area.

He expressed concern that the area remains densely populated which makes it a high risk area for a disease outbreak.