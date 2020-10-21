The Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary (PS), Diana Atwine has directed that health workers and public officers who have made it a habit of absenting themselves or arriving late in the different government facilities face disciplinary action within two weeks.

In a letter issued on Monday, Atwine tasked all Executive Directors of National Referal Hospitals, Directors of regional referral hospitals, Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs), and Town Clerks to bring the culprits to book and spell out their punishments in the given ultimatum.

“I wish to urge you to take appropriate disciplinary action against public officers, who have been absenting themselves from duty without permission their supervisors and report back to me within two weeks from the date of this circular letter,” Atwine decreed.

Atwine expressed utter shock at the persistent absenteeism, late coming, and neglecting of performance management duties by health workers.

Atwine says the findings were obtained from a recent support supervision exercise and on spot checks of various government health facilities around the country.

“Most importantly during the same exercise, it was noted that many health facilities have persistently developed duty rosters, with health workers working an average of 12 to 14 days a month! Please be informed that this level of attendance to duty is unsatisfactory and is tantamount to cheating government,” she wrote in the letter.

She directed that responsible officers review the rosters and make immediate adjustments to the irregularities.

She said public officers are employed in public trust and on understanding their lives are at the disposal of Government.