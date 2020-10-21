Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted that he was happy to get points and a clean sheet Chelsea Goalless Champions League Opener for Sevilla After many criticisms of his side’s defensive capabilities.

Edouard Mendy has recovered from the injury and replaced the mistaken goal of Kepa Arrizabalaga, but Senegal has problems in a non-stimulating match far from the turmoil that characterizes the first few weeks of the Premier League season. Rarely caused.

Chelsea contributed to it with two 3-3 draws in the opening five games, including two home leads to Southampton on Saturday.

However, Lampard pointed out a personnel problem in getting more signatures from a £ 220m spending due to the slow start to the Chelsea season.

Bruce won two of the first six games of the campaign but looked much more solid with Thiago Silva returning to the side as one of the five new contracts in the starting lineup.

“He was very good today. He brought quality and experience and influenced others around him. That was a big part of getting a clean sheet,” Lampard said. Talked about the Brazilian center-back.

“We will get better. The more we do that, the better we will be, because the people there weren’t playing regularly.”

With the Champions League debuts Rennes and Krasnodar forming Group E, both teams were happy to oppose what they consider to be the toughest opponents in this section.

“It was a cage,” Lampard added. “Two pretty good teams canceled each other in the first game. This is understandable. We score points and move on.”

Sevilla lacked the acclaimed center-back Jules Koundé, who received attention from Manchester City last month for a coronavirus infection.

However, Chelsea’s collection of expensive attacking stars has been quieted by the systematic defense structure in which Julen Lopetegui’s men defeated Manchester United and Inter Milan in August to win Sevilla’s sixth Europa League title.

Timo Werner was Bruce’s biggest threat, but Germany wasted his best chance by distorting the shot significantly in the final action of the first half.

Chelsea poses a major threat of attack after half-time as Christian Pulisic comes back to life after the US attackers are switched to the left side.

Pulisic’s run won the corner and created the best chance for a home team night, but centre-back Zuma put his header straight on Bono.

“The last few weren’t there today,” Lampard said. “We have already scored many goals in the Premier League this season and will score goals.

“Today’s bonus is no runs. It’s been a long season and we’re in the early stages.”

Joan Jordan came within a few inches to win the game in a spectacular style for Sevilla as his sweetly struck volley from the edge of the box soaked in the roof of the net.

However, Lopetegui was happy with the draw with the team that spent more in one transfer window than last season’s total sales in Seville.

“I’m happy with the work we’ve done and the spirituality and personality we’ve shown in difficult places,” Lopetegui said. “For a team that spent 250 million euros this summer and has excellent players in every position, it took a lot of collective effort.”

Source Link: Lampard comforted by a clean sheet in a stalemate in Seville