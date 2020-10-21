Government has launched the national community engagement strategy for the Covid-19 response to fight the virus right from the village level.

In the new strategy, all the village community health workers working with the village health teams will be paid a monthly allowance of Shs 100,000.

During the launch the prime minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda said the implementation of the strategy marks a milestone in the response to Covid-19 in the country.

“We are formally calling upon as well as handing over the ownership and responsibility to control this pandemic to individual Ugandans,to individual households,to individual communities. This is power to the people to defeat Covid-19,”he said.

Through this strategy, Rugunda noted that individuals communities will be empowered to fight the disease by strengthening the existing structures.

“The objective of this strategy is to ensure that all people in Uganda are aware, empowered and participating actively in the prevention and control of Covid-19 as both duty and a right using existing structures , systems and resources as much as possible,”he said.

The minster of state for Primary Health Care, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, said the main aim of the strategy is to establish a strong people’s centred and integrated community primary health care programme in the country.

“This strategy is targeting the community,the household members.It is empowering the households to be responsible and accountable to their own health,”she said.

She said this is going to be a new beginning for the village health teams because government is committed to supporting them financially to execute their duties.