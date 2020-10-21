Government through the National Curriculum Development Centre has released the second batch of home-schooling materials for learners at various school levels throughout the country.

According to a message from the Ministry of Education and Sports, the soft copies of the materials are now available for collection by the learners in the various parts of the country.

“Some good news this evening as the NCDC has just released soft copies of the home learning packages for phase 2,” a message by the ministry said.

The National Curriculum Development Centre in consultation with UNEB earlier this year started developing an online curriculum for both primary and secondary education picked from the old curriculum to cover all subjects as one of the ways to keep learners up to date despite the closure of schools due to fear of the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

To ensure the success of the initiative, government paid writers, illustrators, typesetters, designers, editors and proofreaders for the content developed for the 13 classes.

Last month, the Ministry of Education said results from the homeschooling program will be enough for the promotion of students in non-candidate classes.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Alex Kakooza told journalists that they anticipate learners in non-candidate classes can reach a level of learning achievement for promotion to the next class, even if they don’t go back to school before the end of this academic year.

“Progression will be based on our evaluation of how effectively home-schooling has been implemented,” he said, before ruling out the possibility of a dead year.