The Democratic Party(DP) has warned all non-party candidates who are using its party symbols on their election posters to stop with immediate effect.

While addressing the media at the DP headquarters in Kampala, the party spokesperson, Okoler Opio said it is illegal for any aspirant to use party symbols if he or she was nominated as an independent.

“There is a new breed of candidates who choose to contest as independent but are politically dependent on political institutions and their symbols for support,” he said adding that instead of violating the party rules they should come back for reconciliation. You should know that using the party symbol is contrary to the provisions in the Democratic Party and therefore you risks losing your membership but I call upon all of you to come and we negotiate,”he noted.

He expressed concern at the way the Electoral Commission intends to distribute the recently received funds to political parties.

He said the distribution of the funds should not be based on account of political strength or distribution in parliament.

“We believe that any party that has got representation in parliament should receive money in equal percentage if it is to equally benefit all political parties,” Opio said.