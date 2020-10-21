The Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala has dismissed a case challenging the change of leadership of Robert Kyagulanyi’s National Unity Platform party.

Two members of the National Unity and Reconciliation Party dragged Kyagulanyi and a series other NUP party of illegally taking over the leadership of the party.

However, on Wednesday morning,Justice Musa Ssekaana threw out the application.

“This court declines to entertain the application since it was not brought under any known procedure and secondly it was made to avoid the time limit of 3 months within which an application for judicial review should have been brought. The judicial review guidelines or rules equally provide for locus standi and this would have been the threshold before the applicants would seek to challenge actions of a party. It is an abuse of court process,”Ssekaana ruled.

Sekaana told the petitioners to pay costs.

Story being updated…