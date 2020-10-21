Kyadondo East legislator and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has officially presented his 2021 presidential bid to Buganda Kingdom Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga.

Kyagulanyi arrived at Bulange Mengo on Wednesday amidst crowds and police firing rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse some of his supporters. He entered into a closed door meeting with the Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister and officials from the Mengo government.

Katikkiro Mayiga later hosted him and his entourage in an open air session where they addressed the media.

In his speech, Kyagulanyi officially presented his presidential bid and asked for support from the Buganda Kingdom.

Kyagulanyi said, “Owekitibwa Katikkiro, although my team and I have told you about this, I would like to officially present my 2021 presidential ambitions and ask for your blessings so that I leave this place with them.”

Kyagulanyi said that in Buganda, when one was going out for war, they usually asked for blessings from the king before going to conquer territories and that is why he came to seek for the kingdom’s blessings ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Kyagulanyi also reported to Katikkiro Mayiga acts of police brutality towards his supporters and members of the Mbogo clan where he hails from.

In his speech, Katikkiro Mayiga said that Buganda welcomes people of all religious and political aspirations as long as they respect the Kabaka.

“Recently, we hosted members of the NRM and several other members of other parties will also be here soon. Buganda welcomes everyone.”

Mayiga urged Kyagulanyi to exercise due diligence and preach the gospel of peace in his campaigns leading to the 2021 election.

Mayiga also asked the government and media houses to give equal coverage to all contestants.

Kyagulanyi was escorted by several officials from his NUP party.