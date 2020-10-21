National Unity Platform (NUP) principal and presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has said that the case against NUP leadership case was bogus and only intended to ‘cut the party’s speed.’

The civil division of the High Court in Kampala on Wednesday morning dismissed a case in which two party members were challenging the acquisition of the National Unity Platform by the Kyadondo East MP.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the email-delivered court ruling, Kyagulanyi said that although they are celebrating the ‘historical judgment’ as a party, Ugandans should not forget that the case was bogus and should not have been filed in the first place.

Kyagulanyi said, “We told the world that this was a bogus case and we are glad the judge agreed with us. Now we can see that the case was brought to cut our speed. It was meant to vulgarise us as NUP.”

Kyagulanyi said that indeed, their opponents achieved their intention as the party lost over 50 candidates who were not sure if the legality of NUP will be upheld.

“It was their intention to cast doubt about us as NUP and make sure that not many, as it would have been, nominated under NUP but I want to salute those that have faith in us. You are the real heroes for taking the first step with us even without seeing the whole staircase,” Kyagulanyi added.

Kyagulanyi said that now that the legality has been confirmed, all those who decided to go independent but had stayed in touch with NUP can return and work with them.

The lawmaker confirmed that on November 3, 2020, he will get nominated for the country’s presidency on the NUP ticket.

“I want to tell you yet again that on 3rd of next month, I Kyagulanyi Sentamu will be nominated for Presidency,” Kyagulanyi said.