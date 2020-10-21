Germany Arsenal renegade midfielder Mesuit Ozil has slammed his club for freezing him out of the Premier League squad for this season.

In an angry statement on his social media, Ozil who has not played a game since March this year said he was deeply disappointed by the fact that “I am not registered for the premier league season for the time being”

The statement below;

“This is a difficult message to write to the @Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years. I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the @premierleague season for the time being.

“Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays.

I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far. Before the Coronavirus break, I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta – we’ve been in a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level.

“But then things changed, again, and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal. What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends on this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my 8th season at Arsenal end like this. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 I can promise you that this hard decision won’t change anything in my mindset – I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice.”