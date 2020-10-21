The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Sector One Commander, Brigadier General Richard Otto has concluded a long weeks’ assessment of troops in his area of command and operation.

Otto commenced the noble task with troops of Battle Group XXIX (29) that protect the coastal town of South West State and Barawe sector.

“As part of my command and routine obligation, I am pleased with the combat readiness and effectiveness. We continue to degrade the enemy capabilities and the will to fight. The zeal enables us to pre-empt attacks and destroy enemy improvised explosive devices),”said Otto.

During the 13 years of AMISOM operations, UPDF troops have secured key main supply routes and have protected civilians and key installations among others.

It has also liberated coastal towns of Barawe, Marka and most recently the bridge town of Janaale.

Otto attributed the current acceleration of social-economic activities in the capital city Mogadishu and other coastal towns of Somalia to relative security and peace ushered through brotherly sacrifice of troops, federal government of Somalia (FGS) and mission multiple players.

“We continue to embrace the comprehensive and holistic approach to security and peace combining all options, in the long journey to realisation of stabilisation,” Otto asserted.

Otto’s inspection of troops comes at a time when Somalia is preparing to hold national general elections.

He said Amisom shall play a supportive role to Somali National Security Forces and partners to ensure that the electoral process is secure.

The contingent commander updated the troops on both regional and national security and development aspects.

He informed the troops of their constitutional right to vote as long as they have registered.