The Uganda Editors’ Guild, a media fraternity organisation, has received funding to support public affairs journalism particularly in the run-up to the 2021 election.

In a statement, officials said the Guild will work closely with journalists to guide and mentor them as they report on important and topical public affairs issues.

“It is hoped that the injection of quality journalism on public affairs will raise the level of debate in the election campaign season and give citizens the information they need to make free and informed choices,”the statement reads.

The Guild has invited journalists to pitch stories.

According to the officials,the story pitches should consist of the following components; a brief synopsis (not more than five paragraphs) of the proposed story idea and why it is important or worth reporting.

“A draft budget for the story/reporting project. A letter from a commissioning editor granting the journalist time and permission to work with the Guild on the story,” noted the statement.

Proposals should be submitted by email to [email protected] not later than 5p.m. on October 23, 2020.