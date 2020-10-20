Renowned singer Edirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo, has reconciled with controversial cleric Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata after a period of verbal attacks against each other.

The misunderstanding between the two started last year during the introduction of Kenzo’s former girlfriend Rema Namakula to Dr Hamza Sebunya where Muzaata applauded her for dumping Kenzo because he was not serious about their relationship.

Muzaata also accused Kenzo of being a playboy, colourfully terming him, “love nigga.”

In his response, Kenzo blamed Muzaata for humiliating him before his innocent daughter.

“You have attacked and humiliated me in front of my daughter (Amaal Musuuza). I don’t think that was her good day and she will never forget you. Thank you Sheik Muzaata, Allah will be our judge on the final day, God willing,” he said.

However during an introduction function that took place in Masaka over the weekend, Kenzo was able to meet Muzaata and they reconciled.

The singer and Rema were all invited to the sing at the same event.

“Sheikh Assalamu Alaikum (Peace and blessings be upon you). I am happy to see you sir. This is my first time to shake hands with you ever since what what happened to me as you all know but glory be to God. We are Muslims.I love you very much sir,” Kenzo told Muzaata.

Muzaata, too, apologised for his behaviour.

After the ceremony,Kenzo rushed to his social platforms and shared a photo of him and Muzaata shaking hands at the ceremony, with the caption: “One love.”