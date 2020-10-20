Police have warned security will intensify the crackdown on civilians putting on military attire in several parts of the country.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said following last week’s raid on National Unity Platform offices in Kamwokya and other parts of the city, a number of items ordinarily meant for armed forces were recovered, noting that will extend the operations to other parts of the country.

“We shall continue with operations on illegal use of armed forces uniforms. They(operations) will be targeting illegal manufacture, supply and distribution and selling of the armed uniforms across the country including berets, pips, ranger boots and heavy jackets,”Enanga said.

The police spokesperson explained that there have been concerns from members of the public over the growing trend of civilians putting on military and police uniforms that he said had to be checked.

He noted that after the operation in Kampala, a number of people including celebrities have offered to voluntarily return the attires they illegally had in their possession.

“We call upon other civilians with military and police uniform or their replica to hand them to nearby military bases or police stations.”

According to Enanga, some family members who were once members of the armed forces and retired are also found of allowing their relatives use their uniforms but warned that it is wrong.

“We call upon the families with retired members of armed forces to ensure the uniforms are not abused. For those who passed on families should return the uniforms.”

The UPDF last week warned whoever is in possession of theirs or the police’s patented designs to voluntarily hand them over.

“Due to continued illegal use of military and police stores and other military/police patented designs, a joint operation is ongoing to recover the same from the public. All in possession of such items are encouraged to voluntarily return them,”Brig. Byekwaso said shortly after the security personnel raid on NUP offices.

Government last year gazetted the red beret similar to one commonly donned by Kyadondo East Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform party supporters.

According to the September, 18, 2019 gazette, the red beret is part of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces’ marks, accessories, insignia, decoration and uniform as provided for under section 160 of the UPDF Act 2005.

“The public is hereby informed that the marks accessories, insignia, decoration and uniforms specified in the schedule to this notice are property of the state or classified stores and anyone found in unlawful possession, selling or dealing in them shall be prosecuted under the UPDF Act of 2005,” reads in part the government gazette.

“It is prohibited to wear or use any decoration supplied or authorised for use by any member of the defence forces or any decoration so nearly resembling that decoration and likely to deceive the public.”

The law

Section 170(2) of the Penal Code Act says that any person who, without the authority of the persons upon whose application an order under this section has been made, uses or wears any uniform, badge, button or other distinctive mark described in the order, or any uniform, badge, button or another distinctive mark so closely resembling the same as to lead to the belief that it is a uniform, badge, button or another distinctive mark so described, commits a misdemeanour.

The Penal Code Act, however, doesn’t specify the punishment for this offence but says “when any person is convicted of any offence under this section, the uniform, badge, button or another distinctive mark in respect of which the offence has been committed shall be forfeited unless the Minister shall otherwise order.”

Last year, lawyer, Ivan Bwowe challenged the gazetting and ban on wearing of red beret in courts of law but the case has never been disposed of.