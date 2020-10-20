The National Unity Platform (NUP) is considering suing individual officers who commanded the raid on its party offices last week.

A joint team of police and the army raided the NUP offices in Kamwokya on Wednesday last week where several items including party red berets, and red t-shirts were confiscated.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga later came out and said that the raid was part of an operation targeting all locations illegally supplying uniforms and accoutrements whose ownership and patented designs was gazetted as exclusive preserve of the armed forces.

Speaking at a press conference held on Tuesday morning in Kamwokya, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said that NUP is a registered party with all rights to operate in Uganda and the continued witch-hunt of their activities will not go unchecked.

“We have decided to take action against individual police and army officers who are making it hard for us to operate. We are a registered party and anyone who interferes with our programs should not walk away like that,” Ssenyonyi said.

The NUP mouthpiece said that many officers hide under institutional covers and commit untold atrocities on members of the opposition and this is why they will now go for individuals.

“We want officers who occupy those positions to know that they are there to serve the people. We want to set a precedent that if you carry out such operations, you are sued individually,” Ssenyonyi said.

The Nile Post understands that the Wednesday raid on the NUP offices was commanded by Kampala Metropolitan Police commander Moses Kafeero and according to Ssenyonyi, he is top of their list.

Ssenyonyi said, “This officer promised to ‘crush’ me when I participated in the OTT protest in 2018. I hope he does not ‘crash’ soon like his former boss, Kale Kayihura.”

NUP however did not reveal dates when they expect to sue the said officers.