MultiChoice Uganda, has announced the addition of a mobile money payment option for the Showmax internet TV service.

Showmax is an internet TV service that boasts of a unique combination of hit African content, first

and exclusive international series, the best kids’ shows, and live sport.

The internet-based TV streaming service is available in over 70 countries including Uganda

Speaking at the function, Colin Asiimwe, the Head of Marketing at MultiChoice Uganda said the initiative will be of great benefit to subscribers.

“Our commitment to continually drive value, proximity and access to great entertainment remains unwavering. This is part of the reason why it wasn’t just important to launch Showmax in Uganda, but to also work towards making it accessible to as many Ugandans as possible through our partnership with the MTN MOMO service,” Asiimwe said.

“Being the first major international streaming service to offer local payment options is also a sign of our commitment to Uganda’s entertainment landscape. No other international streaming service currently is integrated to provide this locally at the moment.”

A 2020 Uganda Communications Commission report highlighted the growth of mobile money

accounts to over 25 million.

This growth saw the registered accounts grow from 24.7 million in December 2019 to 25.4 million in March 2020, an indication that mobile money is a highly sought for channel for conducting transactions and is a worthwhile addition for the brand’s subscribers.

Asiimwe said that as part of their efforts to enhance the Showmax experience, they have also converted the currency billion on their website to Uganda shillings.

“This is also part of the journey simplification for our customers where their credit and debit card payments will now be billed in Uganda shillings instead of the previously used US Dollar currency. Customers can subscribe to the Showmax service by visiting www.showmax.com using their smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, computers, media players and gaming consoles.”

They can also manage their data consumption using the bandwidth capping feature, download shows to

smartphones and tablets to watch later offline among other key unique features,” Asiimwe noted.

He noted that users on the Showmax platform can create up to six profiles for the members of their household under a single account with each profile having its own watch lists and personalized recommendations based on its own viewing behaviour.