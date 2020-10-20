Former president of Ugandans in North America Association (UNAA), Maj Frank Musisi has reportedly made a fourth bid to (the president) with a controversial event in Boston.

Maj Musisi held a ceremony to celebrate 20 years of service in the USA Military on Sunday.

However, last year’s UNAA presidential contender chose Boston Massachusetts instead of his home state of California, a thing that pointed to his ambition rather than anniversary intentions.

The Ceremony was hosted at his friend’s Church Pastor Mutyaba in Massachusetts and it was attended by UNAA Vice – President, Mrs. Lydia Natoolo of California, UNAA Speaker Mrs. Maureen Kalemba.

Sources in North America have been quick to note that, it’s unusual to celebrate the 20 year of military service without accompanying USA military officers.

“This was all about running for the upcoming 2021 UNAA election, they have had plans to start campaigning but Covid19 is a big issue,” a source confirmed to Nile Post.

At the event, Maj Musisi was quick to take jabs at the Ugandan government, accusing it of torturing its citizens.

He also called for a free and fair election, and claimed that the diaspora is ‘yearning for a peaceful transfer of power from the incumbent Yoweri Museveni”.

Meanwhile at the event (was a heavy presence) of people power red berets, an item of the opposition National Unity Platform of Bobi Wine.

It is reported that Maj Musisi launched the campaign early to position himself as the de facto People Power candidate for the UNAA 2021 elections ahead of the runner’s up in the 2019 UNAA Elections Mr. Julius Muwulya who is also doing the groundwork to make another run at the UNAA office.

“It seems Musisi is joining forces with current UNAA Vice President, Mrs. Lydia Natoolo and team Kawuma led by UNAA Speaker Mrs. Maureen Kalemba,” a source intimated to Nile Post.

Maj. Musisi was in charge of UNAA from 2007 to 2009. He won his two-year term in 2007 at the UNAA Convention in San Francisco before losing his re-election bid in 2009 to Moses Wilson, the hotly contested 2009 elections saw Maj Frank Musisi reject the outcome of the election, he presented a fake court order purportedly stopping the Electoral Commission from announcing the Winner to then UNAA head of the UNAA Electoral Commission, Dr. Muniini Mulera.

Dr. Muniini advised Maj Musisi to challenge the results in Court before announcing the winner, Eng. Moses Wilson.

Musisi took a ten-year sabbatical from attending UNAA before he returned in 2019 as a replacement for disqualified President Candidate, Daniel Kawuma.

He however came a distant third, losing to People Power leaning candidate Moses Muwulya (in second place) and Henrieta Wamala (the current UNAA president).

However, during the elections, UNAA members alleged that Maj Musisi was an NRM candidate.

It’s therefore puzzling on how Maj Musisi will campaign and manage his known NRM ties against any other candidate the NRM and People Power will present.