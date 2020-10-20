The Forum for Democratic Change(FDC), presidential flag bearer, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, has lashed out at critics who keep on comparing him with Dr. Kizza Besigye, the former FDC president, saying that the focus should be put on the struggle.

Speaking to the media at the party headquarters on Monday, Amuriat admitted that indeed Besigye is at another level.

He warned his critics and the media to stop comparing him to Besigye adding that all the criticism is aimed at distracting him from the real course and mission of liberating the country.

He noted that his candidacy is causing panic among the opponents but no amount of criticism will deter him from pursing the struggle.

He asked Ugandans that instead of criticising him, they should join him to ensure that the country is liberated come 2021.

Amuriat said the party will hold a unique campaign in the coming general election, which will include countrywide tours and camping within the different local communities.

He said they have instituted another team of 30 people code named “Power 10”, in every village to embark on door to door campaigns in their respective villages.

“This means with 76,000 villages in the country; we are 2.5 million strong to canvass for votes at household level. This team will also help to encourage our supporters who had lost hope in the previous elections on the account of what happened,” he noted.

He called on the government to play a fair game adding that If they play it badly, they shall be forced to retaliate by all means.

He said unlike in the previous elections, “this time we shall be moving with our tents and where night falls, we camp with villagers.We want to bond with Ugandans,” he said.

Amuriat revealed that 316 FDC candidates were nominated for MP seats, in different districts and constituencies

Amuriat also urged opposition political parties to cooperate where they have common interests like vote protection.

The head of the campaign team who is also the party national chairman, Wasswa Birigwa, said they have set up the campaign team right from the top to the bottom.