Students’ property worth millions of shillings has been left in ashes following the fire that broke out at Bugwere High School.

According to Mr. Mwima Eriya Buyagala, the deputy headteacher, the fire started at 8:00 pm at the sickbay where mattress, boxes, had been kept when the government closed the schools over Covid 19 pandemic.

He said most properties burnt belong to students who didn’t turn up to collect it. However, there was no life lost.

The building was housing a sickbay and two girls’ dormitories of Elgon and Kyoga.

Sumba Jackeline, a senior four student who lost her property including A P7 certificate said the incident is a set back to her having come from an impoverished family.

Paul Higenyi, the District Education Officer said the school will not be closed, adding that the damaged block will be reconstructed.

He directed the school head to photocopy notes and give it to the affected candidates.

Mr. Martin Orochi the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) said the fire is a blessing to the block which had outlived its purposes and not suitable for human use.

“In any case, this building was going to fall onto learners at any time so to me, this fire is a blessing to this block as it’s not suitable for human use”

The majority of parents are thronging the school to find out the state at which fire had left one of the academic giants in the Eastern region.