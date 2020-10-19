The National Unity Platform (NUP) coordinator for Bukedi Sub Region and Samia Bugwe South MP flag bearer Sanya Odwori Wycliffe has crossed to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

Sanya confirmed to Nile Post that he had made a decision to abandon NUP after he was harassed by members of his camp who have been accusing him of being bought by the ruling NRM.

He says, he was tired of having to explain himself where he seemed unwelcome, hence the decision to officially go where he would be more appreciated.

“My own camp people started hearing baseless rumors that I had been bought, a few days ago, they stormed my home and grabbed banners for NUP, defaced my posters, and made off with a number of campaign materials. I was very disappointed and this could have sparked my decision,” he said.

Sanya also says that the basis of his candidature was never supported by family and friends who continuously refused to endorse him.

“My family sat and refused to endorse me as a candidate for MP, they instead chose someone else standing in the Independent ticket. As a result, I chose to support their opponent, who happens to be NRM’s Richard Wanyama Hamala,” he said.

According to Sanya, his earlier decision was only to support a specific NRM candidate, but the behavior of his NUP members caused him a change in mind.

“I was very determined to continue my campaigns and mobilization for our President Kyagulanyi throughout the sub-region, as well as all our candidates at all levels, but the fact that my own camp members attacked me at my home gave me enough reason to make a drastic decision,” he said.

Sanya says on the day of his nomination, he personally called NRM’s Wanyama and pledged his support.

“I do not need a single coin, I have personally built structures for NUP in Bukedi minus a single pay, I will therefore build more for the NRM now because I have a gift of speaking to people and they listen. I am an accomplished mobiliser who has been betrayed by my own,” Sanya said.

He added, that he is now more interested in pushing for support for President Museveni even if he has not yet been approached.

Sanya also said he was contacted by NUP leaders at the headquarters who wanted to determine if the news of his crossing to NRM was true.

“I told them the truth, but we could not continue speaking because the call went off,” he said.

Sanya joins Deo Njuki Hasubi, a flag bearer of DP in the recent LC5 byelections in Busia who switched from the party to take on a salary job in the dying embers of the campaign before again switching back to DP and consequently getting disqualified.