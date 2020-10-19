The National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretariat has asked its members who are standing as independent candidates to respect the party position and support flag bearers.

This comes after several candidates including those in the party leadership resolved to contest as independents after losing the party primaries.

According to NRM regulations, a member who disrespects the party decision is supposed to be expelled from the party.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat offices in Kampala, the NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba, said the party will go easy on its dissident members running as Independents against the party candidates.

Lumumba said instead of an outright expulsion from the party, they will pursue dialogue first with its members who were defeated in the primaries.

She however said that it is against regulations for a member not to respect a decision of the party.

“You are supposed to support the party decision. In this case the party decision is supporting the flag bearer. So in case you go against that you would have gone against the party decision and you are supposed to be expelled from the party but it is supposed to be a process,”she said.

She also acknowledged that the primaries weren’t perfect adding that some members could have legitimate reasons to contest as independents.

Lumumba said therefore, before they activate disciplinary proceedings that might lead to some members being expelled for standing against party flag bearers, they need to listen to their grievances and see whether they hold any water.

She said in the forthcoming campaigns, NRM shall be guided by the theme, “Securing the Future”.