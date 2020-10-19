The minister for ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba, has warned politicians who are holding processions that it is not yet time for campaigns.

Last week, the Electoral Commission nominated several candidates who are to contest as members of parliament in several constituencies around the country.

According to Nabakooba, many of the nominated candidates immediately started processions and campaigning after nomination, which is not allowed.

Nabakooba said: “I would like to inform all candidates and the general public that it is not yet time for campaigning. The Electoral Commission is currently working on a road map that will act as a guide.”

Nabakooba also noted that the country is all aware that the 2021 general elections will have to be guided by SOPs and such processions undermine the efforts by the Ministry of Health.

” I therefore want to call upon all leaders to lead by example and avoid situations that put people’s lives at risk,” Nabakooba added.

Uganda has currently passed the 10,000 mark of confirmed COVID-19 cases with the current standings, as of Monday morning, at 10,590 with 96 COVID-19 related deaths.

Nabakooba urged the public to take personal efforts to say no to COVID-19 as responsible citizens while waiting on the EC to officially reveal the campaign dates and program.