Kira Municipality Member of Parliament (MP) Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has said that he is not sorry for breaking COVID-19 guidelines when going for Electoral Commission nomination last week.

Ssemujju was duly nominated by the Electoral Commission last week in his bid to keep his grip on Kira Municipality.

According to the Electoral Commission new guidelines, candidates were only allowed to move with only 4 people in a car but Ssemujju went against this when he arrived the EC offices amidst a crowd before his supporters were dispersed by the police.

While appearing on NBS Television on Monday, Ssemujju said that he is not sorry and that if given chance, he will break the guidelines again.

“We advise the NRM and especially, President Museveni that when you organise elections, they come with their own excitement and as a competitor, I have to cause as much excitement as I can. I am not sorry for what I did.”

Ssemujju said that as a candidate who is campaigning in an election, he wants to energise his supporters and a bit of what happened was planned.

” I am not going to come here and say that I am a saint or that I am sorry. If given opportunity, I will do something like that again,” Ssemujju said.

The lawmaker said that even when minister for Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, came under fire for ignoring Covid-19 guidelines in Lira, he did not condemn her for ignoring guidelines but rather condemned her for accepting to run in the middle of the coronavirus fight.

“She is the one who was leading us in the fight. My criticism was that why did she allow to run in the middle of this fight because as a candidate, you expect such to happen,” Ssemujju said.

Ssemujju’s comments come a day after Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba had just warned politicians about gathering large crowds when the country is still battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uganda currently has over 10,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 96 virus related deaths.