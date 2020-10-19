Sacked Internal Security Organisation (ISO) boss, Col. Frank Bagyenda also known as Kaka has been appointed as Uganda’s Ambassador to Angola, the Nile Post has learnt.

Last week, Bagyenda was sacked from his position by President Museveni who replaced him with Lt. Col. Charles Oluka who formerly worked as the ISO’s director in charge of technical services.

According to a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sacked colonel was offered an ambassadorial role in Angola.

“He will be the pioneer ambassador to Angola. Yes, he was appointed,” a source, which preferred to remain anonymous told Nile Post.

Bagyenda was at the helm of ISO for three years.

Story being updated…