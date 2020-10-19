Businessman, Haruna Sentongo, has waived rent for six months for his tenants at Haruna Towers in Ntinda.

Sentongo said he had taken the decision after a series of meetings with the tenants in which many said they were unable to pay their rent arrears amounting to Shs 1 billion.

Tenants have been pardoned 6months of Rent worth 1billion shillings

The young businessman said other landlords should follow suit to allow a good business atmosphere.

“Tenants are actually very happy and I am seeing my business booming in the coming months because my tenants are now settled, concentrating on their business,” he says.

He added: “People have just resumed business but I can already see it is much better. I have even given new tenants a grace period of three months without pay because many of them are running from where they were forced to pay for the Covid-19 lockdown months. This is insincere on the part of landlords because it is not that tenants are benefitting anything from the exemption.”