Police has arrested 23 travellers after they were found with forged COVID-19 negative test certificates at Entebbe Airport.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the arrest, saying the suspects are being held at the Aviation Police in Entebbe for interrogation.

According to Vianney Luggya, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, Entebbe Airport put in place mechanisms that help their officials on duty to detect fake documents and this is how they were able to arrest them.

“We have mechanisms in place. When someone comes with their certificates, we screen them to make sure that they are official results,” Luggya told journalists.

Luggya advised intending travellers to always get the official results from the designated Covid-19 testing laboratories as recommended by the Ministry of Health.

The arrest comes after Uganda’s Coronavirus cases reached 10,590.

The Civil Aviation spokesperson said that this was however not the first batch of travellers to be arrested as several other cases of forgery have been registered since the airport reopened on October 1, 2020.

According to the new guidelines from the ministry of Health, all intending travellers going through Entebbe Airport should poses a negative PCR test certificate, issued with in 120 hours before their departure.

Arriving travellers are required to have a negative PCR COVID-19 test issued within 72 hours before jetting into the country.