A survey that was conducted by the Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) with support from the World Bank has revealed that 38% of Ugandans have a misconception and belief that alcohol can “immunise” them against contracting Covid-19.

Stephen Baryahirwa, the Principal Statistician at UBOS, said majority of these who don’t have formal education and think that by taking a lot of alcohol, it can make them immune and protect them from contracting the virus which is not true.

Baryahirwa said the the survey also revealed that at least 30% of Ugandans cannot afford soap for washing hands as one of the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The survey was conducted on phone and a total of 2,259 respondents were interviewed.

It revealed that the Covid-19 regulations and the lockdown had impacted on the health of Ugandans leading to their failure to access medical services.

The survey indicated that while most Ugandans are acquainted with the importance of using sanitizers, washing hands, wearing masks in a bid to prevent and contain the spread of Covid19 pandemic, many can’t afford the measures.

“Majority of Ugandans didn’t have enough soap to wash their hands much as there was plenty of water every time they need,”said Baryahirwa.

The survey also indicated that out of 80% of Ugandans who sought for medication, 33% failed to access treatment during the period of the lockdown.

He noted that the figures are slightly lower in the urban areas than in rural areas although the report didn’t indicate the number of people who could have died due to failure to access health services.

According to the survey, some of the key sectors to that have been greatly affected include transport and trade.

The executive director, UBOS, Chris Ndatira Mukisa, said this survey will be used in policy formulation is instituting measures for the recovery of the economy.