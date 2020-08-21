Six bodyguards for South Sudan’s Vice-President James Wani Igga have been been shot dead and another two wounded after their convoy was ambushed by rebels, his spokesman Kalisto Lado has told the BBC.

Mr Wani was not in the convoy when it came under fire at his home village of Lobonok, south of the capital, Juba, on Wednesday evening, Mr Lado said.

A vehicle the bodyguards were travelling in was destroyed and burnt by rebels from the National Salvation Front (NAS), he added.

The group has not yet commented.

Mr Igga is one of five vice-presidents in South Sudan. He is in charge of economic affairs.

South Sudan gained its independence from the north in 2011, but has been plagued by numerous conflicts.

Source: BBC