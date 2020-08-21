President Museveni has said security is zeroing down on people who are spreading false news about the health of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

Since the beginning of this week,social media has been awash with posts some falsely announcing Kabaka’s death.

However, Museveni said those spreading the rumours are creating panic among the public and said they will be dealt with.

“Social media is becoming centre of funny behavior. I heard somebody was saying somebody had poisoned Kabaka mutebi that he had actually died.How can people behave like that? Imagine announcing one dead yet he is alive,”Museveni said while addressing party members after the CEC elections on Thursday evening.

Museveni took a swipe at the social media commentators whom he said are self-appointed announcers of fake news.

“How can a social media contributor announce what happens to kabaka?Why do you have to announce it?”

He added: “We shall go for them. Police is already looking for them to explain why they want to frighten people by such irresponsible behavior.”

Early this week, Buganda Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga, rubbished reports that were circulating on the social media that the Kabaka was critically ill and bedridden.

Speaking to the journalists at Mengo in Kampala, Mayiga said that the rumors are being circulated by nothing doers, ganja smokers and con men who wish evil to happen to the great kingdom.

“Much of the news that comes through unofficial channels is intended to create confusion and such news comes with an hidden agenda. Some of these people are looking for likes and followers on their different social media platforms,”he said.

He said people who make unsubstantiated claims about the kingdom are doing it to get money and to ruin it’s reputation.

“There are different people out there who would not want to see the progress in the kingdom.The modest progress in the kingdom disturbs them. They interpret things wrongly so that people are distracted from the right course,”said Mayiga.

He added that Kabaka Mutebi is okay and still in total control over his kingdom.